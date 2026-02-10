Ankita Lokhande feels guilty about not spending much time with her mother

Mumbai, Feb 10 (IANS) A popular name in the television industry, Ankita Lokhande, confessed that she feels guilty about not spending much time with her mother, Vandana Phadnis Lokhande.

The 'Pavitra Rishta' actress penned a heartfelt note appreciating her mother for not just showering love and affection on her, but also on all those around her.

Ankita wrote on her IG, "Meri maa...Sometimes words fall short, but today I want to say everything that sits in my heart. I know I don’t express it often, but Mama, the kind of mother you are—to me, to Arpan, Vikki to all of us—is rare. You are not just a mother to the children you gave birth to, but to every child in this family…Adi, Nikita, Ashu, Tanmay, Poonam, Mudgdha and now Advait too. Your love is never divided, never partial. It is equal, pure, and overflowing. (sic)"

She admitted that whatever she is today, whatever strength she carries, and whatever values she holds, it has all come from her mother.

Ankita admitted that she feels bad that she is not able to spend a lot of time with her mother due to her hectic schedule.

"Sometimes I feel guilty that we don’t spend much time together anymore—our responsibilities, our lives, this busy city… and even though we’re in the same place, we don’t meet daily. But please know, Mama, I’m grateful every single day that I have you. Truly grateful," she added.

Ankita shared that, as her mother is off on a trip with her sisters and friends, she wished she could have been there with her.

The 'Laughter Chefs' contestant revealed that when her father passed away, she was worried about how her mother would cope with the loss. However, she was amazed to see how well her mother held herself together.

"It taught me more than any book, any quote, any person ever could. People tell me all the time, “Your mother is so strong, her aura is so powerful… the connection you both share is beautiful.” And they are right.

Because everything I know about love, about giving, about relationships… I learnt from you, Mama," she penned.

