Ankita Lokhande admits returning to Laughter Chefs feels like 'home-coming'

Mumbai, Jan 29 (IANS) A popular name in the television industry, Ankita Lokhande, admitted that returning to the cooking reality show "Laughter Chefs" with husband Vicky Jain feels like 'home-coming' to her.

An excited Ankita took to her official Insta account and uploaded a video of some behind-the-scenes fun she had on the set of the reality show.

She was visibly elated after getting back together with Nia Sharma, who has also returned to the show, along with Ankita and Vicky. The two ladies were seen embracing each other in a warm hug as they met.

The clip further showed Ankita having a blast with her team as she got her makeup done before stepping out of the vanity.

Throughout the video, the 'Pavitra Rishta' actress can be heard saying repeatedly, "And we are back", expressing her delight at being a part of the 'Laughter Chef' family once again.

"Back where the heart belongs...Apron on, smiles loud, madness loaded...Laughter Chefs feel like home-coming! Let’s get this started!,(sic)" Ankita captioned the post.

"Laughter Chefs Season 3" commenced in November last year with a new concept and additions to the cast with Vivian D’sena, Tejasswi Prakash, Gurmeet Choudhary, Debina Bonnerjee, Eisha Singh, and Isha Malviya joining the fun, along with some familiar faces from the earlier seasons.

As part of the new format of the show, the contestants were divided into two teams, 'Team Churi', and 'Team Kaanta'.

However, recently, the makers decided to abruptly end the concept with a mid-season finale. After this, contestants Vivian, Eisha, Isha, Gurmeet,and Debina also exited the show.

Now, some popular contestants from the earlier seasons, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Arjun Bijlani, Nia Sharma and Sudesh Lehri have returned to the show, bringing in some new excitement.

"Laughter Chefs" airs every Saturday-Sunday at 9:00 pm on Colors TV.

