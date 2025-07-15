Ankit Raizada visits Kashi Vishwanath Temple, Mahakaleshwar Temple to seek blessings

Mumbai, July 15 (IANS) Actor Ankit Raizada, who plays the role of Aman Singh Rajput in the television show “Advocate Anjali Awasthi”, sought divine blessings at the Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi and the Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain to seek divine blessings during Shravan.

He said: "India is home to several beautiful and tranquil Shiva shrines, ranging from ancient Jyotirlingas.”

The actor said that he feels blessed to enjoy the opportunity to visit and get blessings from the Kashi Vishwanath temple and Mahakaleshwar Temple.

“They are one of Lord Shiva's twelve Jyotirlingas,” added the actor.

“This year felt even more special, as I got the divine opportunity to visit both Kashi Vishwanath and Mahakaleshwar in Ujjain during Sawan. Being at these sacred jyotirlingas in the month of Mahadev truly felt like a blessing — as if Bholenath himself called me there,” Ankit added.

The holy month of Shravan began on July 11 and will run through August 9, Ankit said that it's a deeply spiritual time for him.

Ankit adds, "The holy month is finally here, and for our family of Shiv Bhakts, it’s always been a deeply spiritual time. But the heart of our devotion has always been my mom.”

He added: “Every year, she observes the Solah Somvar Vrat — 16 Mondays of fasting, puja, and quiet strength. Her unwavering faith in Lord Shiva is something I’ve grown up witnessing and continue to be inspired by."

“For us, Sawan is not just a month — it’s a reminder of where our strength comes from, the power of a mother’s prayer, and the grace of Mahadev that silently protects and guides.”

Ankit is known for Dadi Amma... Dadi Amma Maan Jaao!, Meri Doli Mere Angana, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Rabb Se Hai Dua, Jodha Akbar among others.

Talking about “Advocate Anjali Awasthi”, the show also stars Shritama Mitra, Ankit Raizada and Sailesh Lodha.

It revolves around Anjali Aswathi, a determined lawyer, seizes the opportunity of a complex case, potentially her breakthrough moment. However, formidable opponents stand in her way, testing her resolve.

--IANS

dc/