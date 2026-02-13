Anita Raj's birthday advice for son: Keep walking your journey with passion & humility

Mumbai, Feb 13 (IANS) Veteran actress Anita Raj used social media to pen a heartfelt birthday wish for her son Shivam Hingorani.

Showering some birthday love on him, she called her son loving, handsome, and hardworking.

However, Anita did not forget to give her son some birthday advice. She asked him to continue his life journey with passion and humility, as she believes that is the true path towards success.

"Happy Birthday to our absolutely adorable, loving, handsome, and hardworking son...a son we are endlessly proud of...Keep walking your journey with passion and humility, because that is the true path to success, and then the sky is the limit (sic)," she wrote on her Instagram.

Showering blessings on the birthday boy, Anita added, "Our blessings are always with you baccha. May Guruji shower you with abundant grace, happiness, good health, and a long, beautiful life. Love you to the moon and back."

Anita tied the knot with film director Sunil Hingorani back in 1986. The couple is blessed with a son, Shivam.

Work-wise, Anita's long-awaited multi-starrer drama "Hum Mein Shahenshah Kaun" is finally getting a nationwide theatrical release.

Starring Rajinikanth, Shatrughan Sinha, Hema Malini, Anita Raj, Prem Chopra, Sharat Saxena, Sharad Saxena, the late Amrish Puri, and the late Jagdeep in significant roles, the movie was made under the direction of late filmmaker Harmesh Malhotra.

The long delay in the release of the film is due to a deeply personal tragedy. After completing the principal photography of "Hum Mein Shahenshah Kaun", producer Raja Roy relocated to London for business, where he unfortunately suffered the devastating loss of his young son. This ended up halting the film’s progress.

Moreover, the project also faced some other hurdles, such as the sudden demise of director Harmesh Malhotra, which further stalled the drama.

