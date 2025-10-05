Anita Hassanandani says son Aaravv proudly flaunts her ‘Chhoriyan Chali Gaon’ trophy

Mumbai, Oct 5 (IANS) Television actress Anita Hassanandani has opened up about her son Aaravv’s heart-melting reaction to her recent win on “Chhoriyan Chali Gaon.”

In an inclusive interview with IANS, the actress shared that Aaravv proudly holds her trophy and shows it off to everyone, calling her “so cool” after watching her performance. When asked how Aarav reacted to her win, Anita revealed that her son was overjoyed, constantly holding her trophy and showing it off to everyone.

The ‘Yeh Hai Mohabbatein’ actress shared, “Both of them are very proud of me. Aarav especially keeps holding the trophy and showing it to everyone. For me, as a mother, that’s the most special moment. When I signed this show, my only wish was for Aarav to be proud of me. When he saw me perform, he was like, “Wow, Mama, you were so cool!” That’s exactly what I wanted to achieve, and I did.”

Speaking about her journey on the reality show, Hassanandani shared, “I think it was a very beautiful journey with all the ups and downs. The growth I was hoping to gain, I achieved all that. It will also help me a lot in the upbringing of Aarav. I learned so much that will be useful in the future. It was very challenging, especially the physical tasks that I did and won.”

“But when you win a trophy after working hard, it gives a different kind of happiness. I gave my hundred percent in every task, and I’m proud that I won. Overall, it was a beautiful and memorable experience.”

Talking about what ‘Chhoriyan Chali Gaon’ means for her career, Anita shared that the show holds a special place in her heart — not just professionally, but personally too.

“I think I achieved a lot through this show. I grew, I learned, and it has become a milestone in my life. I’m very proud that I was part of Choriya Chali Gaon. It was the best experience of my life, and I would encourage everyone to experience something like this at least once,” shared Anita Hassanandani.

