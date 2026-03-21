Anishma tells 'Youth' director Ken Karunas: Watching your dreams come true is so beautiful!

Chennai, March 21 (IANS) Actress Anishma Anilkumar, who plays one of the three female leads in the recently released film 'Youth', which has now gone on to emerge a superhit, has penned a note of gratitude to the film's director Ken Karunas in which she has said that watching his dreams come true was beautiful.

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Taking to her Instagram page to pen the post, actress Anishma, who is best known for her performance in the superhit film 'Sirai', wrote, "Thank you for giving me Kanagavalli, Ken. I honestly can’t put into words how happy I felt seeing you win. Watching your dreams finally come true is so beautiful...and you truly deserve every bit of it. Achieving all this at such a young age is incredible, and your passion for cinema has always inspired me. The love you’re receiving now is all because of your hard work and dedication. Cinema will never let you down. Forever grateful to you and so proud of you. @kenkarunaas."

It may be recalled that just a day earlier, actress Meenakshi Dinesh, who plays one of the female leads in the film, had penned an emotional post on working in the film.

Meenakshi Dinesh, taking to her Instagram page, wrote, "Today isn’t just about the film… it’s about watching someone who means so much to me finally get everything he deserves. From the day you first reached out to me, I had no idea this journey would become such a big part of my life… and that you would become such an important part of me."

She told Ken, the film's director and lead actor, "I’ve seen your struggles, your dedication, your sleepless nights, your silent battles… and I’ve also seen your belief when things weren’t easy. And today, seeing you shine as both a director and the hero of this film… it honestly brings tears to my eyes. I always knew one day the world would see you as the star I’ve always believed in. But beyond all this… beyond the success, the reviews, the celebration… you are not just my director, not just the hero of this film, you are my best friend, my constant, someone who has become such a strong and irreplaceable part of my life."

She then went on to explain why this film was special to her. She said, "This film is special to me because you made it ours for all of us. Thank you for trusting me, for bringing me into this, for making me feel like I truly belong. Your success doesn’t feel separate from me… it feels like mine too, because that’s how much you mean to me. Your happiness, your growth, your dreams, they matter to me more than I can ever explain. How many ever Sonal’s and Kanakavalli’s comes to your life ill always be the Preshika to Praveen. @kenkarunaas."

--IANS

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