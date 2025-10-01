Animated Netflix series ‘Kurukshetra’ delves into the timeless moral dilemmas of the Mahabharata

Mumbai, Oct 1 (IANS) Netflix is gearing up for the release of its much-discussed animated series "Kurukshetra," which showcases the timeless saga of the epic tale of the Mahabharata.

The story will be shown from the perspective of the 18 warriors - each grappling with moral dilemmas, decisions, and destinies that forever changed the course of history. At the heart of it all lies the ultimate truth expressed by Lord Krishna himself: “Iss yuddh mein na koi mitra hai, na koi shatru” (In this war, there are no friends or enemies).

This animated series explores the fractured familial bonds and fierce choices while capturing the emotional journeys behind India’s greatest epic.

Sharing the enchanting trailer of the series, the makers penned on social media, "Dharm aur adharm ke iss mahayudh se itihaas gawah hai, aur ab aap bhi (sword and fire emoji) Watch Kurukshetra, out 10 October, only on Netflix. (sic)"

Reacting to the preview, an Instagram user wrote, "That's what I am waiting for love to see our animation industry revive once again after the success of ' mahaavatar narshimha.'."

Another one penned, "So who are the voice actors?!??? They sound familiar but surprisingly fresh too."

The third comment read, "My expectations on this series have skyrocketed hope atleast the action sequences in this series match the expectations".

"Kurukshetra" sheds light on the inner conflicts, personal rivalries, and the heavy toll of India’s greatest dharmayuddh (war of righteousness) that placed the members of the same family against one another.

From Arjuna’s agonizing dilemma to Draupadi’s fierce vow for justice, to Duryodhan’s insatiable thirst for power, to Bhishma Pitamah’s solemn wisdom, "Kurukshetra" captured the raw emotions and timeless dilemmas that have resonated across generations.

Written and directed by Ujaan Ganguly, the characters have been brought to life by the talented team at Hitech Animation.

"Kurukshetra" also enjoys the lyrics penned by the legendary poet Gulzar, adding depth to the story.

Conceptualized and created by Anu Sikka, and produced under the banner of Tipping Point by Alok Jain, Anu Sikka, and Ajit Andhare, "Kurukshetra" is scheduled to premiere on October 10, only on Netflix.

