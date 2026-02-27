Anil Ravipudi's next to feature Venkatesh, Nandamuri Kalyan Ram in lead

Hyderabad, Feb 27 (IANS) It is now official! Ace director Anil Ravipudi, who is riding a huge success wave, is to next work on a Telugu film that will feature Victory star Venkatesh and young hero Nandamuri Kalyan Ram in the lead.

Read More

Sources close to the director say that the film is likely to hit screens for the festival of Sankranthi in January, next year.

This project is especially notable as it marks Anil Ravipudi’s fifth collaboration with Venkatesh, following blockbuster entertainers like 'F2', 'F3', 'Sankranthiki Vasthunnam', and an extended cameo in 'MSG'. It is also his second film with Kalyan Ram, after the sensational blockbuster 'Pataas'.

Sources say the director has brought together stars from the Daggubati and Nandamuri families for this exciting new film to be made as a clean entertainer with a fresh and highly relatable storyline.

Designed to connect with audiences of all age groups, the film is being planned as a perfect festive treat. Sources say it will seek to deliver a healthy mix of humour, emotions, and strong entertainment, staying true to Anil Ravipudi’s trademark style of wholesome cinema.

The film is currently in the pre-production stage, with the director carefully refining the script to meet the high expectations surrounding the project.

For the unaware, Anil Ravipudi has delivered nine consecutive box-office successes, including his last release, which was 'Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu' (MSG), featuring Chiranjeevi and Nayanthara in the lead.

'Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu' was yet another big win for Anil Ravipudi, as it emerged an all-time regional industry hit.

In fact, Chiranjeevi as so pleased with the phenomenal success of the film that he gifted director Anil Ravipudi a brand new Range Rover Sport.

The film, which released for the festival of Sankranthi this year, went on to emerge a huge blockbuster, grossing a whopping Rs 300 Crore worldwide.

--IANS

mkr/