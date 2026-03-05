Anil Kapoor’s birthday wish for daughter Rhea: You make our home brighter, conversations sharper

Mumbai, March 5 (IANS) Veteran actor Anil Kapoor has shared a heartfelt birthday wish for his daughter Rhea Kapoor on her special day.

Read More

On Thursday, the actor took to his Instagram, and shared a series of pictures of his younger daughter. The post also featured childhood pictures of Rhea with her elder sister Sonam Kapoor, and their parents.

The actor also penned a long note in the caption, as he wrote, “Happy Birthday, @rheakapoor. As your father, I couldn’t be prouder. 360 degrees of success, and yet your greatest priority has always been being a wife, a daughter, a sister, a friend, and taking care of all of us. That balance, that heart, is what truly defines you. You’ve made your mark as a creative force, shaping cinema and style with quiet confidence”.

He further mentioned, “What makes me happiest is seeing the woman you’ve grown into, someone who can focus on family, pause for holidays, chill when needed, and still bounce back at work with a bang. Work runs side by side with everything else, and you juggle it all with grace. You make our home brighter, our conversations sharper, and my heart fuller. Keep shining. With all my love, Dad”.

Rhea Kapoor is the younger sister of Sonam Kapoor and the elder sister of actor Harshvardhan Kapoor. She began her career in the film industry as a producer with Aisha, a romantic comedy starring Sonam Kapoor and Abhay Deol. The film was produced under the Anil Kapoor Films Company banner.

She later produced Khoobsurat, starring Sonam Kapoor and Fawad Khan. In 2018, she produced ‘Veere Di Wedding’, a female-led comedy film featuring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhasker, and Shikha Talsania. The film was a commercial success. Apart from film production, Rhea Kapoor has worked as a fashion stylist and creative collaborator on several projects involving Sonam Kapoor.

Rhea married filmmaker and producer Karan Boolani in August 2021 after a long-term relationship.

--IANS

aa/