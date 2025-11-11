Anil Kapoor wishes Boney Kapoor on his 70th birthday, says he's ‘grateful’ for everything 

Mumbai Nov 11 (IANS) Bollywood producer Boney Kapoor clocked the big 70 on the 11th of November, and his family made sure his day was filled in with love and laughter.

On account of Kapoor's big milestone, his younger brother and Bollywood superstar Anil Kapoor took to his social media account in wishing his elder brother on his special day.Sharing a series of photos from the lavish yet intimate birthday party of Boney Kapoor, Anil penned a beautiful note.

He wrote, “ Happy 70th, Boney! Hard to believe how many memories, laughs, and adventures we’ve lived through together. Grateful for every bit of it - the highs, the lows, and everything that shaped us along the way. Wishing you all the happiness, love, and good health always,” further tagging Boney Kapoor on social media.

The pictures reflected all the fun the Kapoor family had at the birthday bash. In one picture, Boney Kapoor was seen cutting his three-tier birthday cake. In another, Anil was seen posing for the camera with the birthday boy Boney and their youngest brother and actor Sanjay Kapoor. In another picture, Sanjay Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and other members of the family can be seen posing with the birthday boy.

Earlier in the day, Boney Kapoor’s elder daughter and Arjun Kapoor’s sister, Anshula Kapoor, had penned a beautiful note for her father on account of his 70th birthday.

She wrote, “Everywhere I go, someone always mentions your kindness, your generosity, and the warmth you carry wherever you are. You’ve given so much love to the world, and I hope it all comes back to you today. Happy birthday, Dad. Love you,” further tagging Boney Kapoor on social media.

