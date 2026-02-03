Anil Kapoor speaks up on competition from young actors like Vijay Varma

Mumbai, Feb 3 (IANS) Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor, who is awaiting the release of his upcoming streaming project ‘Family Business’, has spoken up on the increasing competition in the industry.

On Tuesday, the actor attended a special event for the announcement of the Netflix slate for 2026. During the event, he spoke with all his heart, and shared his experience of working with Vijay Varma in the project.

He said, “All the people here, Hansal sir, obviously the youngest is Hansal sir, Vikram sir, the producer, and Akash, we have been friends for so many years. And of course, all of you are aware, I have enjoyed working with you. All these young people, they are giving me a run for the money. You know, as I said, the competition is increasing. And competing with them, that keeps me young”.

He further mentioned, “Competing with all of you, all you youngsters. And thank you, the media, for coming and all of you all. It's a great occasion. It's 10 years of Netflix. It's been 10 years of Netflix. It's going to be 50 years soon”.

‘Family Business’ follows a visionary billionaire grooms a rising tycoon to take over the reins of India’s largest conglomerate as his successor. Months into the top job, he is unceremoniously fired where the mentor takes back the throne. Refusing to accept his downfall, the ousted successor strikes back, turning a corporate succession battle into a no-holds-barred war. Old secrets surface, alliances fracture, and the fight for control threatens to rip apart one of India’s most respected business empires, showing how quickly questions of legacy and blood can turn power into a personal vendetta.

The team of Family Business shared, “Family Business explores the deeply complicated and messy personal relationships that define every boardroom battle of a family of tycoons. What happens when inheritance becomes expectation, and legacies collide? It's a ride unlike any other in a world never seen before. We’re excited for audiences to get their first glimpse of this world through Next on Netflix, and we look forward to revealing more of the story in the months ahead”.

‘Family Business’ is set to stream on Netflix.

