Anil Kapoor cherishes 41 years of friendship with 'Andar Baahar' co-star Jackie Shroff

Mumbai, Dec 14 (IANS) It has been more than 4 decades since Anil Kapoor shared screen space with Jackie Shroff in Raj N. Sippy's 1984 action entertainer, "Andar Baahar".

Through his latest Instagram post, Anil revealed how the movie laid the foundation of their friendship, which continued to grow over time.

He added that what once started as a healthy rivalry gradually turned into unconditional love and respect.

Posting a few unseen precious moments from "Andar Baahar" on social media, Anil wrote, "On and off sets, ours was a friendship that grew in strength, quietly but surely. What was once a healthy rivalry, gently faded into the deepest respect and love for each other...#41yearsofAndarBaahar and a friendship I'll cherish forever. (sic)."

The remake of the 1982 Hollywood film "48 Hrs" also stars Moon Moon Sen, Kim, and Danny Denzongpa in the key roles, along with others.

"Andar Baahar" talks about a gangster named Shera (played by Danny Denzongpa) who refuses to share the loot from a bank robbery with his accomplice Raja (played by Anil Kapoor). Things gets worse when Shera shoots Raja, leading to the arrest of both. Shera escapes from prison and kidnaps Raja's sister. Inspector Ravi Khanna (Played by Jackie Shroff) seeks the help of Raja to capture Shera.

Over the years, Anil and Jackie have worked together in numrous other releases such as "Ram Lakhan" (1989), "Karma" (1986), "Kabhi Na Kabhi" (1998), "Parinda" (1989), "Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja" (1993), "1942: A Love Story" (1994), "Trimurti" (1995), "Kala Bazaar" (1989), and "Shootout at Wadala" (2013), along with others, cementing their friendship at every move.

Up next, Anil will be seen in Suresh Triveni's "Subedaar". Jointly backed by Vikram Malhotra and Anil Kapoor, the drama talks about Arjun Singh, a former soldier navigating the complexities of civilian life, while trying to heal his fractured relationship with his daughter Shyama (played by Radhikka Madan).

