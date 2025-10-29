Anil Kapoor ages like fine wine in latest pics from his wellness retreat in Austria

Mumbai Oct 29 (IANS) Bollywood superstar Anil Kapoor is currently in Austria on a wellness retreat.

Sharing pictures of himself looking leaner and fitter, straight from his wellness programme, Anil captioned it as, “Letting nature set the pace for once... Every time I come to this place, I can’t imagine leaving it. #wellnessjourney.”

In his pictures shared in a carousel post format on his social media account, the actor is looking dapper like never before. With his glowing skin and fit bod, it seems as if the wellness programme has done good to him. Earlier, this month, Kapoor was in Australia and shared glimpses of his trip through a series of social media posts.

The actor had captioned his post as, “The best journeys are measured in the memories we make with the right people, down under and on top of the world with this crew.” The photos captured Anil Kapoor posing for pictures with his group of friends and colleagues in Melbourne, Australia. In one selfie, Anil is seen donning a black outfit and sunglasses and smiling alongside his crew against the backdrop of modern architecture. Another picture shows him strolling across Melbourne streets with a historic church and trams in the background.

He also shared pictures of coffee from a popular Melbourne cafe alongside a plate of pastries and croissants from the same bakery. In the same picture, Anil Kapoor can be seen near a high-rise view overlooking Dock Lodge Stadium and the Yarra River.

At 67, Anil Kapoor continues to garner maximum attention for his fitness and discipline alongside his acting skills. The actor, who has been a part of the industry for over four decades, maintains a youthful energy and often gives glimpses into his fitness regime. For the uninitiated, Anil Kapoor began his acting journey in 1979 with a small role in “Humare Tumhare”.

He then made his debut as a lead with the Telugu film “Vamsa Vruksham” in 1980 and rose to fame in Bollywood with “Woh Saath Din” in 1983. Over the years, Kapoor has delivered critically acclaimed performances in films such as “Mr. India”, “Tezaab”, “Ram Lakhan”, “1942: A Love Story”, “Taal” and “Slumdog Millionaire”, which went on to win multiple Academy Awards.

The actor is the father of actors Sonam Kapoor and Harshvardhan Kapoor and designer Rhea Kapoor.

–IANS

rd/