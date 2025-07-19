Anikta Lokhande shares ‘raw, unfiltered’ pictures, says ‘no perfection, just presence’

Mumbai, July 19 (IANS) Actress Ankita Lokhande shared some “raw” pictures of herself as she celebrated unfiltered beauty that comes from being present.

Ankita took to Instagram, where she shared a string of pictures of herself standing on the balcony. The sunlight softly touches her skin adding an extra golden glow and the wind adds the drama to the actress’ perfect curly hair.

The actress, who looks stunning dressed in a black and white dress, wrote her thoughts in the caption section.

She wrote: “There’s a kind of beauty that isn’t filtered, posed, or planned… It’s in the way the wind whispers through messy curls, the way sunlight kisses bare skin, the way a camera captures truth — raw, unfiltered, and deeply me. No perfection. Just presence.”

Ankita is currently seen in the culinary comedy reality show, "Laughter Chefs Fun Unlimited 2", where she is paired with her husband Vicky Jain.

The show also stars Krushna Abhishek, Rahul Vaidya, Karan Kundrra, Nia Sharma, Reem Shaikh, Sudesh Lehri, Elvish Yadav, Rubina Dilaik, Aly Goni and Kashmera Shah as contestants. The show is hosted by Bharti Singh, along with judge Harpal Singh Sokhi.

Talking about Ankita and Vicky, the two got married in December 2021 in a grand ceremony held at Mumbai's Grand Hyatt. The couple later participated in “Bigg Boss 17,” hosted by Salman Khan, where their turbulent journey on the reality show grabbed widespread attention and made headlines.

Last month, Ankita dedicated a social media post for her husband, where she mentioned that every moment with Vicky ‘feels like a movie’.

She wrote: “Words often cannot fathom how special this bond feels, but this song simply makes it feel right. From my strongest companion to my simple partner in crime, every moment with you is like a movie! May we both tease and love each other ~ forever and always #FromAges #AnVi #CoupleGoals #RelationshipGoals #LoveForever.”

--IANS

dc/