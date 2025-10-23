Angad Bedi pays heartfelt tribute to father Bishan Singh Bedi on his death anniversary

Mumbai, Oct 23 (IANS) On the death anniversary of his father, cricket legend Bishan Singh Bedi, Angad Bedi paid a heartfelt tribute on social media.

Remembering his father’s legacy, Angad expressed how he continues to carry his father’s memories with him, honoring the iconic cricketer. Taking to his Instagram handle, the actor shared his throwback photos with his late father and wrote, “In remembrance.. I carry you with me.. Untill we meet again.. 23rd October 2025.”

In the first image, Angad is seen holding his father’s hand, helping him walk. The next shot captures the father-son duo engaged in a heartfelt conversation. Other photos feature throwback moments from an interview Angad did with his late father.

Earlier on October 3, Angad Bedi celebrated his son Guriq’s birthday by sharing a heartfelt tribute to his late father Bishan Singh Bedi. The touching post offered a glimpse into the family’s close bond and the cherished memories being passed from one generation to the next. On Instagram, Angad shared photos featuring himself, his son Guriq, and his late father. In one image, the Tiger Zinda Hai actor was seen carrying little Guriq on his shoulders while engaging with Bishan Singh Bedi. Another candid shot captured the legendary cricketer laughing joyfully as he plays with his grandson.

For the caption, Angad wrote, “Happy birthday putth!!! 4 years today. 3 Generations together.. now we build from here!! Blessings from your daadu who is always looking and protecting us from up above.”

On September 25, Angad Bedi paid a heartfelt tribute to his late father on what would have been his birth anniversary. Marking the occasion, he shared a series of throwback photos on Instagram, celebrating his father’s legacy and the special bond they shared.

Some images featured Bishan Singh Bedi in action on the cricket field—one showed him holding the ball and observing the game, while another captured him mid-bowl. Alongside these, Angad wrote, “Happy birthday pitaji!! May you always be tossing it up!! 25th Sept 1946.”

