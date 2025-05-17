Anees Bazmee ventures into Marathi cinema, backs ‘Jarann’ starring Amruta Subhash

Mumbai, May 17 (IANS) Director Anees Bazmee, who is known for ‘Welcome’, ‘Singh Is Kinng’, ‘No Entry’, and others, is presenting his first-ever Marathi feature, ‘Jarann’, bringing his mainstream sensibilities to a regional film space known for rich storytelling and powerful performances.

The film stars Amruta Subhash and Anita Date, along with Kishor Kadam, Jyoti Malashe, Vikram Gaikwad, Rajan Bhise, Avani Joshi, and Seema Deshmukh in pivotal roles.

‘Jarann’ explores the dark world of ancient superstitions, psychological struggles, and emotional complexities within a family.

Sharing the reason behind backing the film, Anees Bazmee said, "I came to Bombay at a young age, and the state has been instrumental in shaping my life. Over the years, I have deeply admired the exceptional quality of Marathi cinema, known for its compelling content and immensely talented actors, many of whom I am fortunate to call friends”.

He further mentioned that when he came across this film, he was instantly drawn to its powerful narrative and the director’s remarkable talent. Having worked extensively with Marathi artists, he believe that it is both a privilege and a responsibility to support and promote Marathi cinema, which continues to deliver such impactful storytelling.

“Every time I shoot outside India, I find myself missing Maharashtra, my karmabhoomi, my creative home. There’s a certain energy, a rhythm here that fuels my work like nowhere else”, he added.

The film is helmed by Rushikesh Gupte, and is presented by Anees Bazmee Productions in collaboration with A & N Cinemas LLP and A3 Events & Media Services, the film is co-produced by Manann Dania films.

Talking about the film, director Rushikesh Gupte shared, “‘Jarann’ is a psychological and emotional journey that uncovers the impact of blind beliefs like witchcraft on human lives. It’s more than just a horror story, it’s a reflection of deep-seated superstitions and their haunting consequences”.

Producer Amol Bhagat said, “The overwhelming response to the posters has been heartening. With the teaser, we aim to further grip the audience with the film’s intense atmosphere. The performances by Amruta Subhash and Anita Date are nothing short of phenomenal”.

The film is set to arrive in cinemas on June 6, 2025.

--IANS

aa/