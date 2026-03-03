Ananya Panday’s Holi is all about lifting weights

Mumbai, March 3 (IANS) Actress Ananya Panday seems to have swapped vibrant Holi hues for chalk and dumbbells this year.

Taking to her Instagram stories, she shared a glimpse from her workout session, giving a peek into how she is celebrating the festival of colours.

In the image, Ananya is seen at the gym with chalk-covered hands, weight plates stacked behind her, hinting at an intense strength training session.

“The only Holi colour I'm getting@antigravity club,” she wrote as the caption.

The daughter of actor Chunky Panday, made her debut three years later in 2019 with Karan Johar’s Student Of The Year 2, standalone sequel to the 2012 film Student of the Year, the film also stars Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria and Aditya Seal.

Set in the fictional St. Teresa’s College, the narrative follows Rohan Sachdev, an aspiring athlete from a humble background, who navigates love, rivalry, and ambition while competing for the coveted title of "Student of the Year."

She was then seen in Pati Patni Aur Woh, Dream Girl 2, Gehraiyaan Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, CTRL and Kesari Chapter 2.

She made her series debut with Call Me Bae directed by Colin D'Cunha. It also includes Vir Das, Gurfateh Pirzada, Varun Sood, Vihaan Samat, Muskkaan Jaferi, Niharika Lyra Dutt, Lisa Mishra and Mini Mathur.

She was last seen in Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, a romantic comedy film directed by Sameer Vidwans. The film stars Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday in the roles, alongside Neena Gupta, Jackie Shroff and Tiku Talsania in supporting roles.

She will next be seen in “Chand Mera Dil”, which was announced last year in November. The film is a passionate love story. The film is directed by Vivek Soni, who has previously made “Meenakshi Sundareshwar”, starring Sanya Malhotra and Abhimanyu Dassani in 2021.

--IANS

dc/