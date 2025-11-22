Ananya Panday wishes 'Ray' Kartik Aaryan on birthday, drops teaser of 'Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri' as birthday gift

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Ananya Panday took to her social media account to wish her co-star Kartik Aaryan on his birthday and also release the teaser of their upcoming movie Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri.

On the 22nd of November, Ananya shared the teaser of her movie on her social media account and also wished her “Ray”, aka Kartik Aaryan.

Sharing the teaser, Ananya wrote, “Happy birthday, Ray, from your Rumi. my gift to you and our return gift to everyone.” #TuMeriMainTeraMainTeraTuMeri TEASER OUT NOW!” Birthday boy Kartik Aaryan also shared the teaser and wrote, “Thank you for all the birthday love…yeh raha Ray ka return gift. #TuMeriMainTeraMainTeraTuMeri TEASER OUT NOW! In cinemas THIS CHRISTMAS!”

The teaser shows Kartik and Ananya engrossed in fun times across the pretty landscapes The two, as Rumi and Ray, are seen twirling, dancing and painting the town red in the teaser. Talking about the movie, the Kartik and Aaryan starrer ‘Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri’ was earlier scheduled to close the entertainment year on December 31, 2025, but now has a new release date and is set to arrive in cinemas on December 25, 2025.

The film also marks the reunion of Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday, who are all set to recreate their sizzling on-screen chemistry after years. They were earlier seen together in ‘Pati Patni Aur Woh’. Produced by Dharma Productions and Namah Pictures, the rom-com is directed by Sameer Vidwans, with whom Kartik delivered the much-loved romantic drama ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’.

Talking about Kartik, the actor turned a year older on the 22nd of November, and on account of his birthday, the birthday boy was seen visiting the Siddhivinayak Temple to seek blessings from Lord Ganesha.

