Ananya Panday undergoes the scissors, gets a fresh new look

Mumbai, March 18 (IANS) Actress Ananya Panday has undergone a scissor session and unveiled a fresh new look with bangs.

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The actress took to her social media account to share glimpses of her new hairstyle, and her chic makeover.

Sharing a collage of pictures from a salon, the Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri actress gave a closer look at her new hairstyle featuring soft layers and front bangs.

In one of the pictures, the actress is seen seated in a salon chair posing with a hairstylist, and in another picture is seen flaunting her voluminous layered locks paired.

The caption on the post read,

“She’s got bangs now, love it @amityashwant hair”

The actress seems to be thrilled and excited with her new look.

On the professional front, Ananya Panday made her Bollywood debut in 2019 with the teen drama Student of the Year 2, opposite Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria.

Over the years, she has appeared in films such as Pati Patni Aur Woh, Khaali Peeli, Liger, and Dream Girl 2, amongst others.

Her performances, particularly in films like Gehraiyaan and CTRL, received appreciation from critics and audiences alike.

For the uninitiated, Ananya is the daughter of actor Chunky Panday and Bhavana Pandey.

The actress was last seen in Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri opposite Kartik Aryan.

The movie that was released in December, performed below average at the box office.

--IANS

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