Ananya Panday says 'nothing has changed' as she drops a throwback pic with Kartik Aaryan

Mumbai, Nov 23 (IANS) As Kartik Aaryan celebrated his 35th birthday on November 22, his 'Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri' co-star Ananya Panday treated the netizens with a throwback photo of the two on social media.

Ananya took to her official Instagram handle and posted before-and-after photos with Kartik. While the first image was from 2018, the second one is from 2025.

Wishing the 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa' actor on his special day, Ananya penned, "2018 to 2025 !!! Everything has changed but nothing has changed at all happy birthday kartikaaryan. (red heart emoji) (sic)"

Reacting to the lovely post, Kartik commented, "Something’s never change (sic)," followed by a two heart emoji.

Commemorating Kartik's birthday, the makers of his next, "Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri" dropped the captivating teaser of the romantic entertainer.

Wishing her “Ray”, aka Kartik, Ananya dropped the preview on social media, along with a sweet birthday note that read, “Happy birthday, Ray, from your Rumi. my gift to you and our return gift to everyone.” #TuMeriMainTeraMainTeraTuMeri TEASER OUT NOW! (sic)”

Kartik also shared the teaser on his official IG, along with the caption, “Thank you for all the birthday love…yeh raha Ray ka return gift. #TuMeriMainTeraMainTeraTuMeri TEASER OUT NOW! In cinemas THIS CHRISTMAS!”

The project marks Ananya and Kartik's second on screen pairing. The two had collaborated for the first time on the 2019 release "Pati Patni Aur Woh", co-starring Bhumi Pednekar.

Talking about the teaser, it features Kartik and Ananya as Rumi and Ray, twirling, dancing, and painting the town red amidst beautiful landscapes, making it a perfect holiday romance.

"Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri" was initially scheduled to appear in the cinema halls on December 31, 2025, however later on the release date was shifted to December 25, 2025.

