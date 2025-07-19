Ananya Panday says ‘a star is born’ to debutant Ahaan Panday

Mumbai, July 19 (IANS) Actress Ananya Panday is a proud sister and the biggest fan of her cousin brother Ahaan Panday, tagging him "a star is born" following the release of his debut film Saiyaara.

Ananya took to Instagram, where she shared two pictures. The first was a photograph of the cousins posing next to a poster of the film. In the second image, the actress smiled and posed for the camera with a sticker reading 'Ahaan Panday Fan Club' stuck on her forehead.

For the caption, a proud sister wrote: “A star is born my Saiyaara @ahaanpandayy.”

Talking about “Saiyaara”, directed by Mohit Suri, the film follows two artistic souls, who find harmony through music despite their contrasting worlds. As feelings deepen, age and circumstances challenge their undeniable bond.

Ahead of the release, Ahaan had thanked his ‘Saiyaara’ co-star Aneet Padda for the lessons and mentorship in a heartfelt post.

Referring to Aneet as a “new star,” he acknowledged the pride she brought to her parents with her achievements.

He wrote, “To the girl in the yellow dress with the universe in her eyes… we have a new star up there now, you’ve made mumma and papa Padda so proud, and you did it all by yourself I hope you’re ready for the world to fall in love with you the way we all did.”

Ahaan added: “Thank you for the lessons and for the mentorship, even if you didn’t know you were doing it Thank you, senior -Thank you starry eyed girl.”

The new actress penned a heartfelt note for Ahaan, calling him her ‘best friend’ and her ‘favourite person.’

“This is what unconditional love looks like The world is going to see the beauty of @ahaanpandayy , but I’ve had the honour of seeing it up close, where it’s most true. I’ve tried to find the words. I’ve tried to make them enough. But nothing I say could ever carry the weight of what I feel,” she wrote.

The actress added: “All I know is, I thank my stars that I get to have you in my life. My best friend, my favourite person. Ahaana meri jaana, Woh tum ho - mere saiyaara, my superstar. Tere hone se sab kuch theek lagta hai. Aur mere paas kehne ko sab kuch hai, par kehne jaisa kuch bhi nahi.”

