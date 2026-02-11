Ananya Panday reveals why she ‘loves’ shooting with ‘bestie’ Farah Khan

Mumbai, Feb 11 (IANS) Bollywood actress Ananya Panday has shared a glimpse of her fun-filled shoot with filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan, revealing why she loves working with her “bestie.”

Ananya took to her Instagram stories to post a video of Farah serving her popular Yakhni pulao to the actress and her team. In the clip, Farah is seen plating the aromatic pulao, surrounded by vanity lights, as she chats during what appears to be a shoot session.

Sharing the candid moment, Ananya wrote, “Love shooting with my bestie @farahkhankunder,” expressing her affection for the filmmaker.

Responding to Ananya’s post, Farah reposted the video and wrote, “N I love getting food for my #bff @ananyapanday #callmebae.”

The hashtag “Call Me Bae” caught attention, as it hints at their upcoming collaboration for the second season.

Call Me Bae is a comedy drama television series written by Ishita Moitra, Samina Motlekar and Rohit Nair directed by Colin D'Cunha. It also stars Vir Das, Gurfateh Pirzada, Varun Sood, Vihaan Samat, Muskkaan Jaferi, Niharika Lyra Dutt, Lisa Mishra and Mini Mathur.

The show follows Bella, downsized from heiress to hustler. She discovers her most valuable assets aren't her diamonds, but her street-smart style; broke, but refusing to be broken, she navigates the newsrooms of Mumbai and her better self while breaking news.

The daughter of actor Chunky Panday was last seen in Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, a romantic comedy film directed by Sameer Vidwans. The film stars Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday, alongside Neena Gupta, Jackie Shroff and Tiku Talsania in supporting roles.

She will next be seen in “Chand Mera Dil”, which was announced last year in November. The film is a passionate love story. The film is directed by Vivek Soni, who previously helmed “Meenakshi Sundareshwar” starring Sanya Malhotra and Abhimanyu Dassani in 2021.

--IANS

dc/