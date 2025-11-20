Ananya Panday relives childhood moments with her Nani on her birthday

Mumbai, Nov 20 (IANS) Ananya Panday marked her nani Chitra Khosla’s birthday with a heartwarming tribute on social media.

She looked back at the cherished childhood moments they’ve shared. Taking to her Instagram Stories, Ananya reposted a rare and unseen throwback image originally shared by her mother, Bhavana Pandey. The nostalgic photo shows a young Ananya sitting beside her nani, who is holding Rysa Panday in her arms. Bhavana shared this adorable click with the caption, “Happy Birthday to the best Mommy and Nani!!!”

The ‘Liger’ actress reposted the image and simply wrote, “Nani’s birthday,” followed by red heart emojis. Bhavana also shared photos of herself posing with her mother. One of the images featured the text, “Happy Birthday, Mom!!! Love you loads.” She also posted a family picture with her husband, Chunky Panday, Ananya, and other family members. In the caption, she wrote, “We love you, Mom. Wishing you the best of health and happiness.”

Ananya Panday’s maternal grandmother, Chitra Khosla, is the mother of Bhavana Pandey. She shares a special bond with both her grandmothers—Chitra Khosla on her mother’s side and the late Snehlata Panday on her father’s side.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, the 27-year-old actress is gearing up for the release of her next film, “Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri.”

Directed by Sameer Vidwans, the movie stars Kartik Aaryan in the lead and is scheduled to hit theatres on December 25.

The film also reunites Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday, who are set to revive their sparkling on-screen chemistry after previously working together in “Pati Patni Aur Woh.” This marks Kartik’s second collaboration with director Sameer Vidwans, following their 2023 film “Satyaprem Ki Katha.”

Meanwhile, Ananya is also occupied with the shooting of her upcoming project “Chand Mera Dil,” in which she stars opposite Lakshya.

--IANS

ps/