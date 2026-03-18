Ananya Panday is ‘proud’ of father Chunky Panday as he revisits his 90s heartthrob era in viral trend

Mumbai, March 18 (IANS) Actress Ananya Panday has expressed pride in her father, actor Chunky Panday, for effortlessly participating in a popular social media trend that revisits how “your dad looked in the 90s.”

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The doting daughter seemed elated upon seeing a social media reel of her father, Chunky Panday which showed him participating in the viral trend and sharing several throwback pictures of himself from the 1990s.

Ananya took to the comment’s section of Chunky's post on his social media account and wrote, “You have done this on your own. Proud.”

The pictures in the video are of a time when Chunky was among the popular faces of Hindi cinema and was in his prime era.

The posts feature the actor in his younger days, showcasing his style and charm during his peak years in Bollywood.

Talking about Chunky Pandey, the actor began his career in the late 1980s and quickly rose to prominence in the 1990s with films such as Tezaab, Aankhen, Paap Ki Duniya and Vishwatma.

During the decade, he was known for his charismatic yet boy next door aura and personality and enjoyed a strong fan following.

Interestingly, filmmaker Farah Khan, during her appearance on the talk show Too Much With Kajol and Twinkle, had once revealed that she had a huge crush on Chunky during the 1990s.

Actor Malaika Arora had also previously mentioned that she had a crush on Chunky Panday during that era while appearing on a reality show.

On the personal front, Chunky Panday is married to Bhavana Panday and is a father to two daughters, Ananya and Rysa Panday.

--IANS

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