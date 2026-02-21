Ananya Panday introduces us to her new furry friends Honey & Thumper

Mumbai, Feb 21 (IANS) Actress Ananya Panday has always been vocal about her love for dogs, and now she has added two new fur babies to her family - Honey and Thumper.

Introducing the netizens to her new furry friends, Ananya took to the Stories section of her official Instagram handle and posted an adorable picture of herself posing with her pets.

The 'CTRL' actress was seen wearing blue-colored nightwear as she held Honey and Thumper in bed.

The text overlay on the cute picture went, "Say hello to my little boys Honey and Thumper", with red heart, evil eye and flower emoticons.

For the unaware, Ananya is already a pet mom to her fur baby, Riot.

In February last year, the 'Kesari: Chapter 2' actress celebrated the first birthday of her four-legged friend.

Taking to her Insta handle, Ananya uploaded a video of the birthday celebration. The clip had her holding Riot and cutting the birthday cake with the track “Baar Baar Din Ye Aaye - Happy Birthday To You” by Mohammed Rafi playing as the background score.

“Happy 1st birthday to my baby jaan RIOT… thank you for making me the happiest girl in the world," she wrote as the caption.

Ananya introduced her InstaFam to Riot back in 2024. She published a string of photographs of herself with her furry friend, and wrote, "Guys, say hello to my baby jaan - 'RIOT'...he is the cutest little boy in the whole wide world and I'm madly obsessed."

Work-wise, Ananya last graced the screen with "Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri", co-starring Kartik Aaryan.

Released on December 25, 2025, the project received a lukewarm response at the ticket counters.

Up next, Ananya will be seen in the forthcoming romantic drama "Chand Mera Dil" in which she will be seen opposite the 'The Ba***ds of Bollywood' fame actor Lakshya.

