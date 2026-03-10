Ananya Panday gets emotional, asks her ‘favourite person’ Rysa why she stopped answering her calls

Mumbai, March 10 (IANS) Actress Ananya Panday, on Tuesday, took to her social media account to share an adorable childhood video of her younger sister Rysa Panday on her birthday.

The elder sister, like every other emotional sibling, was seen expressing her emotions and asking her younger one as to why she grew up so quick and why she no longer attends her calls like before.

Ananya posted a throwback clip featuring little Rysa from her toddler days. In the video, a little Rysa, who appears to be around three to four years old, is seen talking in her gibberish language. The grainy clip shared by Ananya, captures the innocence of her early years.

Sharing the video, Ananya wrote,

“Happy birthday to the love of my life my sweet Chuchu. you are my favourite person in the whole wide world and you’re so cute. why did you become so big and stop answering my calls @rysapanday.”

On the professional front, Ananya Panday made her Bollywood debut in 2019 with the teen drama Student of the Year 2, opposite Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria.

Over the years, she has appeared in films such as Pati Patni Aur Woh, Khaali Peeli, Liger*, and Dream Girl 2.

Her performances, particularly in films like Gehraiyaan and CTRL, received appreciation from critics and audiences alike.

For the uninitiated, Ananya is the daughter of actor Chunky Panday and Bhavana Pandey.

She also shares a close bond with her cousin Ahaan Panday, who is made his Bollywood debut with Saiyaara last year.

--IANS

rd/