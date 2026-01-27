Ananya Panday channels pre-social media Bollywood love with Salman Khan, Kareena Kapoor on her vanity

Mumbai, January 27 (IANS) Actress Ananya Panday on Tuesday shared a mirror selfie from her vanity van, further giving fans a glimpse into her personal vanity space while also revealing that she has been currently recovering from an injury.

In the picture shared on her social media account, the actress was seen dressed in a grey oversized hoodie with her arm in a sling, notifying that she had injured herself.

She added a sticker on the picture that read, “2026 mein nazar lag gayi.”

What caught attention was Ananya’s vanity mirror, which was decorated with posters and cut-outs of Bollywood stars Karisma Kapoor and Salman Khan. Just like many 80s and 90s kids who grew up sticking posters of their favourite stars, before internet and social media took over, Ananya too is seen having pictures of Karisma Kapoor and Salman Khan from their prime years stuck on the mirror.

Adding to the fun, Ananya's vanity mirror also had a sticker that read, “Main Apni Favourite Hoon,” a popular dialogue from Kareena Kapoor Khan’s iconic character Geet in her blockbuster movie Jab We Met.

On the work front, Ananya was last seen in the movie, Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri, opposite Kartik Aaryan.

The film, which released on December 25, 2025, opened to a very lukewarm response at the box office. Talking more about Ananya, the actress made her Bollywood debut with Student of the Year 2 and later went onto star in movies like Kaali Peeli, Gehraiyaan and others she received where her acting received great reviews. Her performance in her OTT movie CTRL was lauded by both fans and critics alike.

–IANS

rd/