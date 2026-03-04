Ananya Panday celebrates Holi with her fur babies

Mumbai, March 4 (IANS) Bollywood actress Ananya Panday, on Holi, celebrated the festival of colours with her furry companions, and her loved ones as well.

Read More

The actress, sharing adorable glimpses of her Holi celebrations with her pets, took to her social media to post a carousel of pictures where she flaunted her happy mood while enjoying the festive mood at home.

In one of the pictures, Ananya is seen sitting on the floor with her two dogs, and planting a kissy face while gently holding them close.

The actress has streaks of gulal on her cheeks and forehead.

Another picture shows Ananya posing with her parents, Bhavana Pandey and Chunky Pandey, as they smile for a selfie with colourful gulal on their faces.

In another close-up selfie, the actress flaunted her festive look with a small tilak on her forehead and colour smeared across her cheeks.

Sharing the post, Ananya captioned it in Hindi, that in English read as,”Bura Naa Naano Holi Hai,” with multiple coloured heart emoticons.

Actress Ananya Panday has always been vocal about her love for dogs, and recently added two new fur babies to her family, whom she named as Honey and Thumper.

Introducing the netizens to her new furry friends, Ananya took to her social media account and posted an adorable picture of herself posing with her pets.

The 'CTRL' actress was seen wearing blue-colored nightwear as she held Honey and Thumper close to her in bed.

She wrote, "Say hello to my little boys Honey and Thumper", with red heart, evil eye and flower emoticons.

For the unaware, Ananya is already a pet mom to her fur baby, Riot.

In February 2025, the 'Kesari: Chapter 2' actress had celebrated the first birthday of her four-legged friend.

Taking to her social media back then, Ananya had uploaded a video of the birthday celebration. She had written, “Happy 1st birthday to my baby jaan RIOT… thank you for making me the happiest girl in the world," she wrote as the caption.

–IANS

rd/