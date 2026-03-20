Ananya Panday asks if she is too active on Insta after getting bangs, mom reacts

Mumbai, March 20 (IANS) Actress Ananya Panday recently got bangs, and now she is wondering if she has become too active on Instagram after the haircut.

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On Friday, the 'CTRL' actress uploaded a couple of stylish photos on her Insta account, flaunting her bangs.

In the caption, she had something very interesting to ask her Insta family.

"Am I being too active on the gram now that I have bangs ??? (sic)", wrote the 'Kesari: Chapter 2' actress.

Reacting to the post, Ananya's mother, Bhavana Pandey, shared "Yessssss" in the comment section, along with laughing with tears and a red heart emoji.

Along with her mother, others also answered Ananya's question in the comment section.

One of the users wrote, "But We're loving it".

Another one commented, "I love your active era very much".

The third comment read, "please stay active!! bangs or not! btw they are too cute ily".

On Wednesday, Ananya introduced the netizens to her new haircut with bangs.

She dropped a collage of photographs from the salon, providing a closer look at her new hairstyle. Ananya was seen featuring soft layers and front bangs.

“She’s got bangs now, love it @amityashwant hair," read the caption.

On the professional front, Ananya was last seen on the big screen with the romantic entertainer "Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri", where she shared the screen with Kartik Aaryan for the second time after "Pati Patni Aur Woh".

Up next, Ananya will be seen as the leading lady in the upcoming romantic drama "Chand Mera Dil". She has been paired opposite 'The Ba***ds of Bollywood' fame actor Lakshya for the first time in her next.

Her lineup further includes the second season of the web series, "Call Me Bae".

Directed by Collin D'cunha, "Call Me Bae Season 2" is backed by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, and Apoorva Mehta’s Dharmatic Entertainment, with Somen Mishra and Collin D’cunha as executive producers.

--IANS

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