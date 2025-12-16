Amruta Khanvilkar on working with Emraan Hashmi in Taskaree: He’s extremely humble

Mumbai, Dec 16 (IANS) Actress Amruta Khanvilkar will be seen in a brand-new web series by Neeraj Pandey titled “Taskaree” alongside Bollywood star Emraan Hashmi.

Amruta shared her excitement about the Netflix show and said: "Working with a director and producer who have such a realistic approach is always exciting, and Neeraj Pandey sir is definitely one of them. The experience of working under his direction on Taskaree was truly thrilling.”

The actress said that they shot the entire series at real locations.

“Places that are not even accessible to common people. Whether it was airport airpads or restricted areas inside the airport where the general public isn’t allowed, everything was shot to maintain authenticity. That experience was truly unforgettable.”

Talking about sharing screen space with Emraan Hashmi, she said: “Working with Emraan sir was equally enjoyable. He is extremely humble, and working with him is a joy.”

“My character is that of an energetic, slightly hot-headed girl, and it was a lot of fun bringing that journey to life. We are all very happy that Taskaree is coming soon on Netflix, and we eagerly await the audience experiencing this series"

Amruta had shared the teaser of Taskaree on social media, posting the teaser, she wrote, “Welcome to the world of Taskaree" What role will she be playing opposite Emraan? What will Amruta’s character be in this world of Taskaree? Audiences will have to wait a little longer to find out.

Talking about Amruta’s journey, the actress tasted success with the 2007 romantic-comedy Saade Maade Teen, supernatural horror Phoonk and the suspense thriller Gaiir. She gained popularity in 2010 with her Lavani dance performance "Wajale Ki Bara" from the Marathi film Natarang.

She made her mark with roles with Vicky Kaushal and Alia Bhatt’s Raazi in 2018, Malang and made her OTT debut with the web series Damaged.

In addition to her work in films, Amruta has also been in reality shows such as Nach Baliye 7, where she won, and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 10, as well as anchoring Dance Maharashtra Dance – Season 1, Dance India Dance 6, and Famously Filmfare Marathi

--IANS

dc/