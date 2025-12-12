Amruta Fadnavis: The most inspiring part of Netaji's legacy is how he uplifted women

Mumbai, Dec 12 (IANS) Amruta Fadnavis has lent her voice to the anthem of Roopa Iyer's forthcoming drama "Azad Bharath", which is a heartfelt ode to Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose.

Talking about the project, Amruta applauded Roopa Iyer for managing three roles in the drama simultaneously - director, producer, and actor.

She shared, "It's an honour to be here. Azad Bharath is a beautiful film, and it gloriously conveys the story of Neera Arya. Roopa Iyer, she has not only portrayed the character in the film but also directed and produced the film. Wearing three hats in a single project is definitely commendable! Suresh ji, (Suresh Oberoi), he is an inspiration to all of us."

Expressing her delight at being a part of the project, Amruta added, "It has been an honour to lend my voice for the national anthem in the film. I feel lucky to have a small contribution in such a prestigious project to honour Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Ji's legacy."

She added that the most inspiring part of Netaji's legacy is how he uplifted women and created the Rani Jhansi regiment, a chapter overlooked by history.

"There's no mention of Neera Arya in history, big thanks to Roopa for bringing such untold stories to the forefront. The film releases on 2nd January, the same month wherein we celebrate Netaji's birthday. We can pay our tributes to him by watching the film," she went on to add.

While Shreyas Talpade will be seen as Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose in his next, Suresh Oberoi will portray revolutionary freedom fighter Chhaju Ramji, along with Roopa Iyer as Neera Arya.

"Azad Bharath" will get a worldwide release on 2nd January 2026, the same month as Netaji's 129th birth anniversary on 23rd January.

--IANS

pm/