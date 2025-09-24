Ammy Virk says ‘Godday Godday Chaa 2’ delivers strong social message packed with humour

Mumbai, Sep 24 (IANS) Punjabi star Ammy Virk, who launched the poster of his upcoming Punjabi language film ‘Godday Godday Chaa 2’, has said that the women in the film have the men running in circles. The poster of the film was unveiled on Wednesday promising a double dose of entertainment, progressive humor, and heartwarming family dynamics.

He also said that the film also delivers a strong social message packed with humour. The film is a sequel to the Punjabi family comedy-drama ‘Godday Godday Chaa’. The first part of the franchise went on to become one of the most successful and celebrated films in the Punjabi film industry, even bagging a National Film Award for Best Punjabi Feature Film.

Speaking about the sequel and the poster's launch, lead actor Ammy Virk told IANS, “The women in this film have us men running in circles, and it’s an even bigger laughter riot than the previous installment”.

The new poster offers a hilarious glimpse into the battle of the sexes as the women of the village, fresh from their victory in the first part, continue to take charge of wedding festivities, leaving the men scrambling to reclaim their traditional roles. The addition of superstar Ammy Virk alongside the talented Tania injects fresh energy and comic timing into the beloved franchise.

The Punjabi star further mentioned, “The best part, even this time around, is that the film delivers a social message packed in humor, and we’re here to make sure they don’t forget the men’s side (laughs)! With power packed punchlines and women taking on the lead, I can't wait for you all to witness the film packed with entertainment and delivers just the pressing messaging”.

The sequel is directed by Vijay Kumar Arora and written by Jagdeep Sidhu,

Tania said in a statement shared by the film’s team, “The first film resonated so deeply because it was a story about family and a gentle nudge against outdated traditions. This time, the women are more empowered, the comedy is sharper, and the message of equality is even stronger. We can't wait for everyone to get a glimpse of the film with this poster and feel the excitement”.

Presented by Zee Studios in association with VH media, ‘Godday Godday Chaa 2’ will be released worldwide on October 22, 2025.

