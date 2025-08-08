Ammy Virk joins ‘Godday Godday Chaa 2’: It’s a film with heart, humour and purpose

Mumbai, Aug 8 (IANS) Punjabi sensation Ammy Virk has joined the cast of Godday Godday Chaa 2, the sequel to the Punjabi blockbuster which was feted at the 71st National Film Award for Best Punjabi Feature Film.

Ammy added, “I’ve always admired the kind of cinema that entertains while making a strong statement and Godday Godday Chaa did exactly that.”

“I want to congratulate the entire team on the well-deserved National Award and the love they’ve received from audiences everywhere. I’m truly excited to be joining the second chapter of this beautiful journey. It’s a film with heart, humor, and purpose and I’m proud to be a part of it,” he added.

Directed by Vijay Kumar Arora and written by Jagdeep Sidhu, Godday Godday Chaa 2 is produced by Zee Studios and VH Entertainment and is slated for a Diwali 2025 release.

Godday Godday Chaa is a Punjabi family comedy-drama film set in the 1980s and 1990s. The film stars Sonam Bajwa, Tania, Gitaj Bindrakhia, and Gurjazz.

It is set during the early 80s and 90s, when it was only a dream for the women of Punjab to attend a wedding.

The movie revolves around Rani, who has made it her mission to take the women of her ‘pind’ to a baraat. To fulfil her mission, she teams up with other females in the village and takes some really bold steps.

Ammy completed a decade in showbiz on July 31.

Talking about his journey, Ammy, who is known for his Patiala-Shahi turban. stated: “My journey in the industry has been fruitful, filled with passion and immense learning.”

“The unwavering love from my audience is truly humbling. I've always aimed to tell stories that resonate and give my 100% to every role. I'm so grateful that I have received so much love in the last 10 years,” he added.

--IANS

dc/