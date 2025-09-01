Ammy Virk, Guru Randhawa & others lend their support to those affected by Punjab floods

Punjab, Sep 1 (IANS) Acclaimed Punjabi actor and singer, Ammy Virk, has decided to lend his support to those affected by the Punjab floods.

The 'Qismat' actor informed that he will be adopting 200 houses that have lost everything in these devastating floods.

"Our hearts ache seeing the devastation the floods have caused in Punjab. Seeing our people without a roof over their heads has left me devastated. In our small effort to bring comfort and stability, we are adopting 200 houses to support those who have lost everything. This is not just about shelter, it's about giving hope, dignity, and strength to start again. May we all come together in whatever way we can to support those in need," his official statement on Instagram read.

Another popular name in the Punjab entertainment industry, Guru Randhawa has been providing supplies to the affected areas.

He has been using social media to share how his team has been helping with food and water in the places that are under water after the floods.

One of Randhawa's social media posts read: "PRAYERS FOR PUNJAB AND ALL OTHER STATES SUFFERING FROM FLOODS. LETS HELP WHATEVER WAYS WE CAN. SETTING UP HELP CAMP IN MY AREA DERA BABA NANAK and near MY VILLAGE DHAROWALI."

Sonu Sood, known for his philanthropic work, also urged those affected by the natural calamity to reach out to him without any hesitation.

"I stand with Punjab. Anyone affected by these devastating floods is not alone. Together, we will help every single person get back on their feet.

If you need any kind of help, please don’t hesitate to message — we will do our best to reach out and support you in any way we can.

Punjab is my soul. Even if it takes everything, I will not back down.

We are Punjabis — and we do not give up," Sood wrote on the photo-sharing app.

Meanwhile, the makers of Ammy Virk and Sonam Bajwa's much-awaited sequel "Nikka Zaildar 4" have decided to push the release of the drama amidst the ongoing situation in Punjab. Initially scheduled to release in the cinema halls on September 12, "Nikka Zaildar 4" will now be out on October 21st.

--IANS

pm/