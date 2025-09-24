Amitabh Bachchan shares Navratri Greetings, wishes prosperity, happiness

Mumbai, Sep 24 (IANS) Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has shared his Navratri greetings. In a lighthearted note, the actor said he was “trying to run ahead of time… metaphorically” as he shared his blog before the festive rush.

Amitabh took to his blog, where he wrote: “Trying to run ahead of time.... metaphorically of course .. not a philosopher or a poet or a scientist to be able to achieve that but , just the thought of posting the Blog before it gets busy and late.”

He added: “The festivities of Navratri continue for the 10-9 days and may all the blessings of the Divine be upon all the Ef and may they all prosper and be surrounded in calm and happiness ever.”

The cine icon had previously talked about the changing dynamics of appreciation across generations, stressing on the importance of cherishing applause.

Amitabh took to his blog to share a picture from the sets of his quiz-based reality game show “Kaun Banega Crorepati,” where the live audience could be seen giving the cine icon a standing ovation and applauding as he waves at them.

He then wrote: “Ye taaliyan ki goonj humein jeevit rakhti hai, inhe kabhi bhi bhoolna nahi chahiye! (These echoes of claps keep us alive; they must never be forgotten).”

Talking about the generational shift in values, he added: “The young have their own standards of belief and praise and dislike... the elders have a connect with what has passed …What the next Gen will do is a mystery… And it should be (sic.)”

The icon will host a couple of inspiring women from various walks of life during the latest episode of his reality game show, "Kaun Banega Crorepati" on the occasion of Navratri.

The latest promo of the show has Big B paying tribute to the unmatched power of a woman, saying that God has sent his divine energy on earth in the form of a woman.

From a Gold medal in economics to struggling to make ends meet after the death of the father, to being judged for looking a little different, to becoming your mother's ultimate strength, every contestant will have a tale full of challenges and motivation.

