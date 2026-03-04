Amitabh Bachchan says he celebrated ‘ek shaant Holi’

Mumbai, March 4 (IANS) Megastar Amitabh Bachchan shared that he marked the festival of colours with an “ek shaant Holi” this year, choosing peace and quiet over the usual festivities.

The megastar took to his blog to reflect on celebrating the occasion in a calm and simple manner, extending his warm wishes to his “extended family” while embracing a more serene way of observing the day.

The octogenarian simply wrote in Hindi: “Ek shaant Holi”.

Big B’s subdued Holi may reflect the lingering sense of loss after the passing of his close friend and veteran actor Dharmendra, in November 2025.

Recently, Big B shared an emotional note describing his iconic Mumbai residence ‘Jalsa’ as a symbol of love, blessings and togetherness spanning over three decades.

Big B took to his blog to express gratitude to fans, whom he lovingly calls his extended family (EF), who gather outside his home every week. He went on to say that the few moments people take out from their busy lives to greet him feel like a “divine presence”.

The icon wrote: “Your blessings and your love for those few minutes in your busy lives , taken out for me is nothing short of a divine presence for me.”

Calling ‘Jalsa’ more than just a house, the thespian described it as a space blessed by millions. He reflected on how the home has sheltered his family for over 30 years, witnessed the birth of his children, and later their weddings.

“JALSA , the blessings of millions for my home , one that has given me roof for more than 3 decades .. one that has blessed my children in their days of birth and their days of wed ..

one where the children grew up .. one where their children are growing up,” he wrote.

“One that manifests the joys and happiness of the near and dear .. one that adheres to our living .. one that brings celebration and existence , in the togetherness of time .. ever,” he concluded.

