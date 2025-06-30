Amitabh Bachchan says 'have no words' as fans hail Abhishek's 25 years in Bollywood

Mumbai, June 30 (IANS) Amitabh Bachchan is a proud father as fans showered son Abhishek Bachchan with love and admiration on completing 25 years in the film industry.

As is a ritual now, Big B stepped out of his residence Jalsa to greet his fans, but this time, the crowd was holding posters of Abhishek, marking his silver jubilee in Bollywood.

One of the admirers was heard saying, "Congratulating Abhishek sir on completing 25 years in Bollywood, love you."

Dropping a video compilation of the precious moment on his official Instagram handle, Amitabh wrote, "I have no words for this love .."

Previously, Big B paid a sweet tribute to his son through social media on completing 25 years in the film industry.

Bowing down to his son's unmatched dedication, the ‘Silsila' actor penned in Hindi, “Is Variety ko maine pranaam karta hoon, aur apne putra ki sarahna karta hoon. Jee haan, pita hoon main uska, aur mere liye mera putra Abhishek sarahna karne yogya hai (I bow to this variety and I praise my son. Yes, I'm his father, and for me my son Abhishek is worthy of praise).”

Big B's post came in response to another appreciation post for Abhishek for his diverse choice of roles during his 25-year journey as an actor.

The post included a video of Abhishek's vivid characters over the years. “Celebrating 25 years of @juniorbachchan, the man who mastered wit, timing, and that unbeatable comic swag. Here’s to the laughs that never missed!,” the post read.

Abhishek stepped into Bollywood back in 2000 with JP Dutta’s “Refugee", alongside Kareena Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Sunil Shetty, and Anupam Kher.

The project also marked Kareena Kapoor's acting debut.

Up next, Abhishek is gearing up for the release of Madhumita's directorial "Kaalidhar Laapata" which is expected to premiere on ZEE5! on 4th July.

--IANS

pm/