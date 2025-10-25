Amitabh Bachchan reflects on changing times and fading memories

Mumbai, Oct 25 (IANS) Megastar Amitabh Bachchan took out a moment to reflect on how time transforms people, their habits to culture and the world.

Taking to his blog, the thespian wrote: “Times change the World changes .. attitudes, habits change , culture changes .. people change .. they that were then, are not now .. and soon they that are 'now' shall in time be in reference of the 'then' (sic).”

The icon talked about how there’s no point dwelling on the past and asked to treasure old memories.

“Lamentations from the ‘then’ keep echoing in the times of now… they shall simply remain a memory. Let them be in memory. Lamenting upon it shall be an exertive waste upon your system, attuned to ‘then’. Respect and enjoy it — they were such a delight ‘then’ (sic),” he wrote.

Big B went on to revisit the wisdom of his father-legendary poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan, and shared some verses.

He then talked about the enduring relevance of the lines and said even after so many years, the words still echo with truth.

“After so many many years of its writing , it still reverberates and has meaning .. that be the vision and depth of the Poet and his Poetry ..the old , say the old , listen to the new .. the new say the new , listen to the old… (sic).”

The megastar on October 24 mourned the loss of his Jaipur Pink Panthers’ assistant manager Vedant Devadiga, describing it as “tragic and heartbreaking.”

The icon wrote on his blog: “Our team Jaipur Pink Panthers, suddenly and tragically lost our Asst.Manager .. most loved by the team, its players and all .. just 22 years old and we have lost him…(sic).”

Sharing an emotional note, Big B shared that despite the tragic news, the team chose to go ahead with their next match not just to honour his memory but also as a way to cope with their grief.

“The team, as I had said, was determined to play, despite our offer of forfeiting the game the next day , to not just honour him but to grieve also of his sudden departure… But the Team insisted on playing - for his memory.. And our youngest Team member wore his name on his head band at the game .. honoured and respect (sic).”

He expressed his respect for him and the team.

“My respect for him for the Team .. and my wishes,” Big B concluded.

--IANS

dc/