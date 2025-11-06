Amitabh Bachchan lends his voice to the trailer of Farhan Akhtar’s '120 Bahadur'

Mumbai, Nov 6 (IANS) The much-awaited trailer of 120 Bahadur was released on Thursday, following which it has been receiving great reviews by netizens.

The trailer that has been shared by the team on their social media account opens with the iconic voice of Mr Amitabh Bachchan, with his deep, resonant narration setting the tone for an epic saga of courage, sacrifice, and timeless heroism. From the very first frame, the trailer manages to grip viewers with its scale and emotion, making it a visual spectacle that celebrates the indomitable spirit of India’s bravest soldiers.

The transitions look seamless, and the background score is thunderous, with emotions deeply stirring. The makers of the KVIE, Excel Entertainment and Trigger Happy Studios, have unveiled the grand trailer of 120 Bahadur on their social media, captioning it with a heartfelt note

They wrote, "Based on a true story that shaped our nation’s history, 120 Bahadur - Trailer out now. #120Bahadur #EkSauBeesBahadur Special thanks to @amitabhbachchan Sir.” Further in Hindi, they wrote the same, catering to their regional audience, “एक सच्ची कहानी पर आधारित,जिसने हमारे देश का इतिहास बदल दिया —ट्रेलर अब देखिए। #१२०बहादुर #एकसौबीसबहादुर."

Further, talking about the trailer, it offers a breathtaking glimpse into the Battle of Rezang La, a defining moment in Indian military history, where 120 soldiers of Charlie Company stood their ground against 3000 enemy troops.

Actor Farhan Akhtar, as Major Shaitan Singh Bhati, PVC, commands every frame with striking poise and intensity. The film also stars Raashii Khanna, Sparsh Walia, Vivan Bhatena, Dhanveer Singh, Digvijay Pratap, Sahib Verma, Ankit Siwach, Devendra Ahirwar, Ashutosh Shukla, Brijesh Karanwal, Atul Singh and senior officers Ajinkya Deo and Eijaz Khan.

Directed by Razneesh ‘Razy’ Ghai and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar (Excel Entertainment), and Amit Chandrra (Trigger Happy Studios), 120 Bahadur releases in cinemas on November 21, 2025.

–IANS

rd/