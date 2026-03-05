Amit Behl reveals his personal connection with his forthcoming drama 'Jai Hind Jai Sindh'

Mumbai, March 5 (IANS) Actor Amit Behl talked about his personal connection with his forthcoming drama "Jai Hind Jai Sindh".

Speaking exclusively to IANS, Amit shared that he belongs to a refugee family and has heard several stories about Sindh from his Sindhi friends in his childhood.

He was asked, "Jai Hind, Jai Sindh is described as a historical love story. What would you like to say about the film, and what inspired you to be part of it?"

To this, Amit told IANS, "I come from a refugee family. My grandparents and parents migrated during the Partition. Growing up, I heard many stories about Sindh from our Sindhi friends. Members of our production team, including Samir and Vani, also share that connection."

He added that when he learned about the cast of the drama — including Mahesh Manjrekar, Chhaya Kadam, his old friend Rahul Dev, Zarina Wahab, and Jaya Prada — and witnessed director Indrajit Lankesh’s previous work, she immediately felt confident about the project.

Shedding light about his character, he continued, "My character is the father of the lead actor. He begins as a ruthless and negative figure but eventually transforms into a positive one. The film beautifully explores patriotism, love for the nation, and genuine Indian values. I felt it was important to be part of such a story."

During the interaction, he was also about how is approaches playing a character with negative shades, something he has done in "Jai Hind Jai Sindh".

Describing his character in his own words, he called it "wealthy, ruthless, and initially lacking empathy.

"However, he undergoes a transformation toward positivity. Audiences appreciate layered characters", he added.

Amit said that an actor must be able to embrace all shades from positive to negative to grey.

Citing the example of Bollywood hunk, Sanjay Dutt, he explained, "For example, Sanjay Dutt has portrayed both heroic and villainous roles memorably. Amitabh Bachchan played a powerful negative character in Aks. That is the beauty of acting — versatility defines an artist."

--IANS

pm/