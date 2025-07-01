Amish Tripathi shares how Big B joined hands for his Tara Gaming project

Mumbai: Bollywood stalwart Amitabh Bachchan has joined forces with popular author Amish Tripathi and gaming veteran Nouredine Abboud for their new venture - 'Age of Bharat'

Elated on his new collaboration, Bhadana shared, “Signing my first feature film as a lead is a dream I’ve carried for years. It’s not just a film—it’s a statement. A youth-driven story that I believe can spark _jagrukta among the audience. Writing, directing, and acting in it is a challenge, but one I’m ready for. We’re in an era where creators are moving from YouTube to the big screen—and this is my next step. I’ve poured my heart into it, and I can’t wait for the audience to experience it.”

Shedding further light on the deal, Vikram Mehra, Managing Director, Saregama added, “At Saregama, we’ve always seen ourselves as custodians of India’s entertainment legacy—while constantly evolving with the times. Partnering with creators like Amit, who are culturally rooted and connect effortlessly with today’s audiences, is a natural extension of that promise. Together, we aim to build stories and experiences that are familiar, fresh, and truly reflective of India’s evolving storytelling spirit.”

Giving his InstaFam the exciting update, Bhadana wrote, "Youtube se sidha Theatre ki film woh bhi lead role mein" Yeh aaj hua hai. Hindustan ka pehla youtuber jo theatre mein film laayega as a lead role. Meri kamayi aap sabka pyaar aur izzat hai. Mahadev ji ka aashirwaad mere gharwaalo ke achhe karam aur Mere kaamo ka nateeja hai ki maine aaj woh kar dikhaya jo har uss ladke ko kuch karne ki ummed dega jo apne ghar se gareebi durr karna chahta hai jo apni aane wali peedhiyo ko badalna chahta hai jo jeevan mein woh karna chahta jo uske gaav uske parivaar ke liye misaal ban jaaye."

Bhadana is all set to make his theatrical debut with a feature film that will be produced by Saregama.

In addition to the movie, the deal also includes a high-energy music video.

Last but not least, the Saregama banner will also now exclusively represent Bhadan in all his live shows and branded content partnerships.

