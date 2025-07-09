Amish Tripathi reveals 'Dandakaranya Gameplay' will be deeply rooted in Indian culture with global appeal

Mumbai, July 9 (IANS) Celebrated author Amish Tripathi has revealed how his gaming project, ‘Dandakaranya Gameplay’ will be deeply rooted in Indian culture with global appeal.

In an exclusive interview with IANS, he spoke about how the game promises to stay true to Indian roots while offering an experience that resonates with global audiences. Tripathi revealed that, set in the ancient forest of Dandakaranya, the game will feature environments and story elements inspired by the Deccan region. Players will encounter sages, demons, forest guardians, and mythical creatures, making for a richly textured gameplay rooted in Indian tradition.

Speaking about the game, the author shared, “Absolutely, unapologetically, proudly Indian. But like I said, we want to appeal to people across the world. So, of course, the trailer ends with Bharat Mata Ki Jai. We will appeal to everyone in this. So, that is why it has been made in such a way that you can understand the Indian culture in a very easy manner. So, the gameplay and the biomes that will be created are based on Dandakaranya. Deccan is based on the Deccan region. There will be demons, there will be sages, there will be forest ward.” What sets Dandakaranya Gameplay apart is its moral framework. “Even if you're in combat, you're not killing for no reason—you’re protecting the innocent and fighting evil,” Tripathi shared. This, he believes, will offer not just entertainment but also meaningful insights into Indian philosophy and values.

Amish expressed, “Here in this, even if you are killing someone, why are you killing them? It is not like you are killing an innocent person. You are protecting the innocent. You are fighting a monster. So, in a way you are also learning about religion. So, it will be with a positive message to the youngsters. At the same time, it does not mean it will be boring; it will be great fun while playing this game.”

Speaking about how this idea came to him, the author shared, “I wasn't aware; I'm 50 years old, so I'm not really a gamer. My son, who's 16 years old, Neil, he is a gamer. And gaming is bigger worldwide than movies, books, music, and theatre combined. And you must have seen, there are so many games. GTA means its production budget is a few billion dollars. But none of them are based on an Indian theme.”

“Most of them are western, like Assassin's Creed and GTA; all are western-themed. But the non-Western games that are made, even they have not really picked up Indian themes. Like Black Myth Wukong, Chinese, Prince of Persia, Iran, which was made in India, at least it picked up an Iranian theme.”

“So, this first, Age of Bharat, on which we are working, it will be the first Indian-themed AAA console game. So, there is a lot of excitement and hope that all gamers, not just Indians but also those who are in foreign countries, will like it. This thought came to my mind years back, though I'm not aware of the technology and everything.”

Amish Tripathi also described “The Age of Bhaarat" as a digital retelling of Indian mythology and history. The game is currently being developed by Tara Gaming, a studio co-founded by Tripathi, legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan, and experienced game developer Nouredine Abboud. The project is being promoted as India’s first high-end AAA video game.

--IANS

ps/