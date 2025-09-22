Amid row over Poonam Pandey playing Mandodari, Delhi Ramleela committee issues video

Mumbai, Sep 22 (IANS) In the midst of criticism surrounding Poonam Pandey’s casting as Ravan’s wife Mandodari in Delhi’s iconic Luv-Kush Ramleela, the organising committee has released a video to address the controversy.

In a video shared by the National Capital’s UNESCO recognised Luv-Kush Ramleela team. Poonam is heard talking about fasting for 9 days, so that her body and mind remain clean.

In the clip, Poonam is heard saying: “In Delhi's Red Fort, the world famous Love Kush Ram Leela, I am getting an opportunity to play the role of Mandodari. I am very excited, very happy.”

Poonam shared that Mandodari is a “very important role.”

“Mandodari is a very important role, a very important character. Mandodari was Ravan's wife. I am looking forward to playing this beautiful character.”

She went on to share that she will be fasting for nine days to keep her mind and body clean.

“I have also decided that, since Navratri starts tomorrow, I am planning to fast for 9 days, so that my body and mind remain more cleansed, and I can play this beautiful character well. Jai Shri Ram,” she said.

Earlier last week, The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) had objected to Poonam Pandey portraying Mandodari, Ravan’s wife in the Ramleela.

The organisation claimed her controversial public image due to her objectionable stunt like the 2011 promise to strip if India won the ODI World Cup and the 2024 fake death announcement, claiming such acts could hurt the sentiments of devotees.

Reports suggest that the VHP feels casting in Ramayana-based plays should be guided not just by acting talent but also by cultural sensitivity.

Beginning from September 22, this year’s Ramleela at Red Fort, will also feature actors such as Arya Babbar as Ravan, Kinshuk Vaidya as Ram, Rini Arya as Sita, and BJP MP Manoj Tiwari as Parashurama.

