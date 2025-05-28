Amid ‘Hera Pheri 3’ controversy, source close to Paresh Rawal questions silence of original creator Firoz Nadiadwala

Mumbai, May 28 (IANS) In the wake of Paresh Rawal’s exit from ‘Hera Pheri 3,’ a source close to the veteran actor has questioned the silence of the film’s original producer, Firoz Nadiadwala.

The source pointed to Nadiadwala’s absence from the conversation, questioning why the man behind the iconic franchise has chosen not to address the growing controversy. An insider shed light on the actor’s quiet exit from ‘Hera Pheri 3,’ suggesting that his decision stems from a deeper sense of creative disillusionment rather than any sudden fallout.

A close source to Paresh Rawal told IANS, “Let’s not forget, OMG was a film Paresh ji helped develop from the ground up, adapted from a play he had performed for years. When it came to producing the film, he didn’t blink. He placed his trust in Akshay Kumar out of deep love, respect, and, above all, faith. That bond has always been strong. Years later, OMG 2 came along, and this is where the truth gets blurry. Paresh ji had developed that story from scratch, with the intent of making it a standalone film. It was not meant to be OMG 2. But somewhere along the way, the script he shaped was rebranded into a franchise sequel. The role was written for him. The story was his. And yet, he chose to walk away quietly, gracefully. He didn’t fight it. He didn’t stop it. He didn’t sue.”

“Imagine the kind of disappointment and heartbreak that takes, to let go of something you created, just because it no longer stood for what it was meant to be. So, if he could walk away from that, stepping back from a mere promo shoot should hardly come as a shock. And amid all the noise around Hera Pheri, the real silence is deafening. Where is Firoz Nadiadwala, the original creator and producer? Why isn’t he speaking? A franchise carries a legacy. It’s not a shortcut to marketing. Audiences don’t just buy tickets; they buy trust. And maybe it’s time we stop letting them down. The story should always lead. Not the face,” the insider added.

Earlier, Paresh Rawal's lawyer spoke about Firoz Nadiadwala, who is the cousin of producer Sajid Nadiadwala, explaining that the actor decided to withdraw from the project to protect his own interests while also preserving his relationship with Firoz.

The actor’s lawyer exclusively told IANS, “Admittedly, they did not deliver the story, screenplay, and also a draft of a long-form agreement, which was fundamental to the engagement of our client. In the absence of these, and also since Mr. Nadiadwala, the producer of the original films, issued notice to our client and raised issues on the making of the film, our client chose to exit and returned the money with interest by terminating the term sheet.”

For the unversed, the controversy ignited when reports surfaced that Paresh Rawal had exited ‘Hera Pheri 3.’ Shortly after, Akshay Kumar, who not only stars as one of the three main leads but also took on the role of producer after acquiring the film’s rights from Firoz Nadiadwala, filed a lawsuit against the veteran actor.

Paresh Rawal clarified that his departure was not due to any creative disagreements with his longtime collaborator Priyadarshan, whom he greatly respects. He emphasized that his choice to leave was a carefully considered decision.

Recently, when asked about people labeling Paresh Rawal as 'foolish' for exiting 'Hera Pheri 3,' Akshay Kumar chose to stand by his co-star without directly addressing the controversy. He emphasized that, since the issue is currently under legal review, he prefers not to make any public statements. Nevertheless, Kumar made it clear that he does not support or approve of anyone insulting Rawal.

--IANS

ps/