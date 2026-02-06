Amid controversy over being uninvited Naseeruddin Shah stresses urgency of climate crisis

Mumbai, Feb 6 (IANS) Veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah stressed the urgency of dealing with the massive climate crisis we are facing as a species.

Speaking during the screening of his short film “It’s Only 47°C”, Naseeruddin said, "I don't know much about the technicalities. I learned what I have learned from Harish (Borah) and from my own experiences of not having seen a blue sky for months."

Shedding light on how the climate has become unpredictable in the recent past, making things difficult for the common man, he added, "It has started to snow in places where it never used to rain, it has started to rain in places where people's homes are not prepared for the rains. There are times when unseasonal rain damages the crops. These are the things I did encounter, and though I have to confess I am one of the guilty parties, we don't live in an air-conditioned house, but we have done our bit to pollute the atmosphere."

"I don't know what amends we can make, but I think it is important to at least realize that you are doing this and maybe find a solution for the future and for ourselves, really," the veteran actor shared.

He added that the earth has survived without humans for millions of years, so we do not need to worry about the earth but ourselves.

"We are the ones who are going to be affected ultimately."

Naseeruddin further urged everyone to do their bit to preserve the environment.

On another note, recently, the veteran actor claimed that he was disinvited from Mumbai University's Jashn-E-Urdu event at the last moment.

Naseeruddin termed the experience as both insulting and disappointing. He stated that he had been looking forward to interacting with the students.

Work-wise, Naseeruddin will also be a part of Anubhav Sinha's upcoming courtroom drama "Assi", co-starring Taapsee Pannu.

