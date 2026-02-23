Amid break-up buzz with Veer Pahariya Tara Sutaria purchases her maiden home in Mumbai

Mumbai, Feb 23 (IANS) Actress Tara Sutaria seems to be focusing on both her personal and professional life following her breakup with actor Veer Pahariya. She has become a proud homeowner after buying her first house in Mumbai.

Sharing the happy news with the netizens on social media, Tara treated them with a couple of pictures of her new abode and wrote, “To new beginnings…. To endless laughter and love in my first home and to embracing 2026 with arms wide open (sic)."

The post showed Tara dressed in a beautiful off-white saree. She accessorized her ethnic look with some traditional golden jewellery and a gajra in her hair, which had been tied in a bun.

We could also see various glimpses of her stunning home from various corners.

Carrying a charming retro vibe, the house was spotted with some aesthetically pleasing teakwood furniture.

Tara was also seen flaunting her piano placed in an open space with wooden flooring.

She was also seen performing what appears to be a housewarming ritual for her new home.

As soon as the post was up, many Bollywood celebs such as Orry, Rhea Chakraborty, Badshah, and Sonam Bajwa extended warm wishes to Tara in the comment section.

Recently, Tara has been creating a lot of buzz due to her alleged breakup with actor Veer Pahariya. If the reports are to be believed, these two began dating in 2025. The couple confirmed their relationship in July last year. However, the speculation that Tara and Veer have parted ways started doing rounds after Punjabi singer AP Dhillon's Mumbai concert controversy.

While neither of the two has commented on the matter, Tara was missing from Veer's recent birthday bash. Not just that, she did not even share a birthday wish for him on social media.

Before this, fueling the breakup rumours, Veer was also seen attending Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben's wedding reception alone.

