America Ferrera feels her daughter will love ‘Ugly Betty’

Los Angeles: Hollywood actress America Ferrera says that her daughter is really into fashion and hence is convinced she will love her comedy drama series “Ugly Betty.”

The 41-year-old actress, who played Betty Suarez in the comedy-drama series between 2006 and 2010, told E! News: "My daughter is really into clothes and fashion. I'm really excited for when she's old enough to really take in the glory of Betty. I think she'll love it."

America, who has been married to Ryan Piers Williams since 2011 and has a five-year-old daughter Lucia, said that she already has "very particular tastes" and she's yet to see a single minute of the TV show, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

Meanwhile, America said in 2023 that she has a "deep desire" to return to Ugly Betty.

The actress revealed that she would reprise the role "in a heartbeat".

Asked about the possibility of reviving the character, America told Entertainment Tonight: "I think there has been a deep desire there for a long time because our Ugly Betty family is so close and so we love each other so much. I think we'd all come back in a heartbeat."

On the other hand, America acknowledged that it "takes a lot of work to get a thing off the ground. Maybe we'll figure it out."

America has achieved lots of success during her career, but she remains extremely fond of her most-famous on-screen character.

The award-winning star said: "Betty is my heart. I would be thrilled (to play her again)."

Ugly Betty is based on the Colombian telenovela Yo soy Betty, la fea, created by Fernando Gaitan.

The series follows Betty Suarez, a smart and well-meaning young woman from Queens, New York, who lacks fashion sense but secures a job at a high-end fashion magazine, Mode. As she navigates a glamorous but cutthroat industry, Betty challenges stereotypes and expectations while advancing her career and maintaining close ties to her family.

--IANS