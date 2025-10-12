Ameesha Patel’s ‘Sunday Throwback’ features herself with Hrithik Roshan, his ex-wife Sussanne Khan, fun memories

Mumbai, Oct 12 (IANS) Bollywood actress Ameesha Patel, who last delivered a blockbuster with ‘Gadar 2’, is taking a stroll down the memory lane.

On Sunday, the actress took to her Instagram, and shared a throwback picture from a party that she hosted back in the day at her house. The picture features the actress, Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan and his ex-wife Sussanne Khan. The three can be seen having a great time, chatting and enjoying a few drinks as Hrithik leans on the chair behind Ameesha Patel.

She also penned a long note in the caption, sharing the story behind the picture. She wrote, “SUNDAY THROWBACK, the cutest dinner party at my Mumbai Residence!! @hrithikroshan n me had finished wrapping a schedule of filming”.

She further mentioned, “As always we were happy to celebrate our sweet n cute milestones n we did !! This time was an impromptu dinner at my home! @hrithikroshan n @suzkr n me were always an inseparable cute trinity !! Golden days when the friendships between costars existed beyond the films they worked on and not just temporarily for that filming duration (sic)”.

The actress seems to be drowning in nostalgia, as she earlier revealed that she celebrated signing the movie by enjoying champagne with director Rakesh Roshan and co-star Hrithik Roshan.

Ameesha dropped two photos from the memorable evening on her Instagram handle. In one of the photos, she was seen holding two glasses, while Hrithik poured the champagne. In the next still, Ameesha was feeding Rakesh Roshan.

Wishing the filmmaker on his birthday, the 'Gadar' actress penned, "@rakesh_roshan9 —these are pictures from my home in South Mumbai the day after I signed “KAHO NAA PYAAR HAIN “ n we opened champagne to celebrate before starting our shoot schedule!! (sic)"

Calling him a true inspiration, she said, "From then to now u have been a beacon of inspiration with ur hardwork, discipline, professionalism, organisation n ur true resilience in the face of all adversity n challenges! U have been the best I cud learn from n was a privilege to be ur discovery !!! Wishing u the happpppiest bday n many many bumper years to follow. Your SONIA forever”.

--IANS

aa/