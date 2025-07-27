Ameesha Patel⁣⁣ drops a throwback pic with 'Humraaz' co-stars Bobby Deol & Akshaye Khanna

Mumbai, July 27 (IANS) Looking back at some fond memories from the time gone by, actress Ameesha Patel treated the netizens with a throwback photo of her with Bobby Deol and Akshaye Khanna during the premiere of their 2002 movie "Humraaz" in London.

While Ameesha and Akshaye were seen twinning in yellow attires in the still, Bobby looked as handsome as ever in a denim jacket.

Dropping the old click on the micro-blogging site, Ameesha wrote, "Throwback SUNDAY — a cute picture of Bobby Deol n Akshay Khanna — our press conference in LONDON before the premiere of our film HUMRAAZ — grand premiere in LONDONS PICCADILLY CIRCUS theatres".

Made under the direction of filmmaker duo Abbas–Mustan, "Humraaz" is believed to be inspired by the 1998 Hollywood drama "A Perfect Murder" which itself was a remake of Alfred Hitchcock's 1954 movie "Dial M for Murder" based on Frederick Knott's stage play of the same name.

Prodoced by Ganesh Jain, Ratan Jain, and Champak Jain, "Humraaz" released in the cinema halls on July, 5 2002.

Turning out to be a box office success, it became the seventh-highest-grossing Hindi film of the year.

In the meantime, Ameesha reacted to comparison between 'Saiyaara' actor Ahaan Panday and her 'Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai' co-star Hrithik Roshan.

Ameesha revealed that she hasn't watched "Saiyaara" till now but wished the newcomer well for his future endeavours.

A Twitter user penned, "Amy mam.. Miss this #AskAmeesha session...One question from me, Have you watch Saiyaara film? So much hype going on.. Been seeing they are all comparing the new actor with Hrithik Roshan & Ranbir Kapoor...What do you think about this? Any comment?"

Reacting to this, Ameesha shared, "I haven't seen the film but I wish them luck. Ahaan as per is v promising actor .. but baap tho baap hai and beta tho beta hi hoga . Dugu is a WAR ahead from most of the stars …"

--IANS

pm/