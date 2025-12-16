Amanda Seyfried shares her plans for net chapter in her life

Los Angeles, Dec 16 (IANS) Hollywood actress Amanda Seyfried is hoping for "healthier" 40s. The actress celebrated her milestone birthday on December 3, and shared how she visualises her 40s.

The actress hopes to be kinder to herself in the coming decade, reports ‘Female First UK’.

Asked what her 40s will be like, she told Us Weekly magazine, “It looks sweaty. It looks less full of judgment from myself. It looks healthier in a lot of ways, emotionally, hopefully”.

Amanda, who has Nina, eight, and Thomas Jr., five, with husband Thomas Sadoski, also believes in the importance of staying in the moment.

She added, “I also know that life is fragile and life is short, and I’m getting closer to an understanding of how important each day is to be present for”.

As per ‘Female First UK’, in ‘The Testament of Ann Lee’, Amanda plays the titular Shakers leader and she admitted the musical drama has "completely" changed her life.

She said, “Curiosity is the best part of life, and you’re never, ever gonna see anything like this again. I mean, not for a while. I think we’re talking about a real historical figure that most of us don’t even know about, and her story is pretty radical. This changed my life as a musician as well, not as an actor, but as a musician. It’s completely revolutionised how I relate to music and myself. “You’re not gonna believe the fact that you’re gonna get these shaker hymns stuck in your head and you’re gonna want to hear them again and again”.

‘The Housemaid’ actress recently insisted she is prepared for getting older because she has "done a lot of therapy".

She told Who What Wear, "I know life is harder the older you get, but I also know that I'm pretty prepped because I've done a lot of work in the decade of my 30s. I've done a lot of couples therapy. I've done a lot of therapy alone. I've had insane amounts of conversations with psychologists and friends who are psychologists that I feel like I have a lot of self-knowledge. It's not everything, but it certainly goes a long way”.

Amanda has already enjoyed huge success in her career, but the actress is determined to keep testing herself.

She explained, "I feel like I have to keep choosing things that terrify me, within reason, right? I'm not gonna jump off a cliff or jump out of an airplane, but I need to sink my teeth into something that is really scary because I know I can do it, and I know I'll be better for it”.

--IANS

aa/